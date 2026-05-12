MOVIE MATINEE - Sheridan

Our own Pastor Tom and his wife, Roxanne Ostlund, were producers of this Christian action-adventure movie, "Beyond the Mask". Set during the American Revolution we'll see East India Company mercenary, Will, struggle with power and money versus doing the right thing. You'll meet "Benjamin Franklin" and "George Washington" as well as enjoy the actors: John-Rhys Davies (Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones), Andrew Cheney, and Kara Killmer. Come on in, sit where you like and enjoy a free movie. Brought to you by First Congregational Church. Rated PG.