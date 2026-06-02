Mountainfilm on Tour - Laramie

The University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources will host Mountainfilm on Tour at Laramie’s Gryphon Theatre Thursday and Friday, Oct. 1-2, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and films beginning at 7 p.m. The screenings are free and open to the public.

Mountainfilm on Tour shares culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films curated from the annual Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colo.

Each evening during Mountainfilm on Tour, a different set of films will explore themes connected to the Haub School’s mission to advance the understanding and resolution of environment and natural resource issues, while celebrating the range of natural and cultural environments around the world. Mountainfilm aims to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

Mountainfilm on Tour in Laramie is hosted by the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources in partnership with campus and community sponsors. See the complete playlist at www.mountainfilm.org/tour/schedule.

For more information, email Brady at abrady2@uwyo.edu.