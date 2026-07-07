© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Mini-Quilt! Hand Quilted Sampler with Sadie Clarendon - Laramie

Mini-Quilt! Hand Quilted Sampler with Sadie Clarendon - Laramie

Participants will create a 6x6 inch mini-quilt, using traditional hand-sewing patterns and techniques to stitch together a top, batting, bottom, and binding into a mini-quilt wallhanging (or potholder). All supplies provided. All levels are welcome. We ask children to be accompanied by a supportive adult.

Wyoming Women's History House
$25
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Louisa Swain Foundation/Wyoming Women's History House
307-760-0929
director@wyomingwomenshistoryhouse.org
http://WyomingWomensHistoryHouse.org
Wyoming Women's History House
317 S 2nd St
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
https://www.thelouisaswainfoundation.com/