Mini-Quilt! Hand Quilted Sampler with Sadie Clarendon - Laramie
Mini-Quilt! Hand Quilted Sampler with Sadie Clarendon - Laramie
Participants will create a 6x6 inch mini-quilt, using traditional hand-sewing patterns and techniques to stitch together a top, batting, bottom, and binding into a mini-quilt wallhanging (or potholder). All supplies provided. All levels are welcome. We ask children to be accompanied by a supportive adult.
Wyoming Women's History House
$25
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Louisa Swain Foundation/Wyoming Women's History House
307-760-0929
director@wyomingwomenshistoryhouse.org
Wyoming Women's History House
317 S 2nd StLaramie, Wyoming 82070