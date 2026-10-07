MELT® & GYROKINESIS® with Kate Kosharek & Fran Romo - Jackson

Gyrokinesis® is a modality that involves a simple foundation of moving the spine in different directions whether you are lying, sitting or standing. The MELT® Method is a neurofascial technique that uses a specialized soft foam roller and small balls to bring your body back to a more ideal state by directly enhancing body awareness, rehydrating connective tissue and quieting the nervous system. In this class we are combining two modalities to allow for an overall experience of novelty and variety. Without a set goal, we’ll explore each movement with care and mindfulness, creating a safe space for conscious embodiment that allows for meaningful transformation in both action and experience.

Learn more at dwjh.org/workshops.