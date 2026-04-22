Material Connections: Wyoming Women in Art - Laramie

Join us for a fundraiser to support the Wyoming Women's History House in Historic Downtown Laramie. Meet the artists featured in our new exhibit, Material Connections: Wyoming Women in Art and Cassidy Post, the artists selected to create our new mural. Celebrate our courtyard renovation with music, drinks, food and fun. Register now, space is limited for this event.

Http://WyomingWomensHistoryHouse.org or call 307-760-0929.