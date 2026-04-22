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Material Connections: Wyoming Women in Art - Laramie

Material Connections: Wyoming Women in Art - Laramie

Join us for a fundraiser to support the Wyoming Women's History House in Historic Downtown Laramie. Meet the artists featured in our new exhibit, Material Connections: Wyoming Women in Art and Cassidy Post, the artists selected to create our new mural. Celebrate our courtyard renovation with music, drinks, food and fun. Register now, space is limited for this event.

Http://WyomingWomensHistoryHouse.org or call 307-760-0929.

Wyoming Women's History House
$50 per person
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Louisa Swain Foundation/Wyoming Women's History House
307-760-0929
director@wyomingwomenshistoryhouse.org
http://WyomingWomensHistoryHouse.org
Wyoming Women's History House
317 S 2nd St
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
https://www.thelouisaswainfoundation.com/