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Life & Times - Savery

Life & Times - Savery

Join us for a special screening of "Legacy for a Nation: Journeys to Carbon County, Wyoming", exploring Carbon County’s rich history, from Indigenous trade routes and mountain men to the Union Pacific Railroad, Lincoln Highway, industry, and outdoor recreation.

Guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal before the screening. Following the film, Candy Moulton will discuss the documentary’s production and share insight into bringing Carbon County’s history to the screen.

Village bus transportation will be available from Baggs. We hope you’ll join us for an evening of history, film, conversation, and community!

Little Snake River Museum
$10.00 - $20.00
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Little Snake River Museum
3073837262
lsrmuseum@dteworld.com
littlesnakerivermuseum.com
Little Snake River Museum
13 County Road 561 N
Savery, Wyoming 82332
3073837262
lsrmuseum@dteworld.com
littlesnakerivermuseum.com