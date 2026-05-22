Let's Get Bookish Together - Laramie

For this month’s book club, we’re diving into Four Squares by Bobby Finger. It’s a beautiful, decades-spanning look at life in Greenwich Village, secret letters, and—most importantly—the families we choose for ourselves.

Whether you’re a regular or this is your first time joining us, come hang out during Pride Fest! It’s a casual chat, so don't worry about having a "literary thesis" ready—just bring your thoughts and your love for a good story.