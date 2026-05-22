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Let's Get Bookish Together - Laramie

Let's Get Bookish Together - Laramie

For this month’s book club, we’re diving into Four Squares by Bobby Finger. It’s a beautiful, decades-spanning look at life in Greenwich Village, secret letters, and—most importantly—the families we choose for ourselves.
Whether you’re a regular or this is your first time joining us, come hang out during Pride Fest! It’s a casual chat, so don't worry about having a "literary thesis" ready—just bring your thoughts and your love for a good story.

Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Laramie PrideFest and
contact@laramiepridefest.com
https://www.laramiepridefest.com/

Artist Group Info

may.dylan.7@gmail.com
Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse
107 E Ivinson Ave.
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
307-742-9028
https://nightheron.square.site/