Let's Get Bookish Together - Laramie
Let's Get Bookish Together - Laramie
For this month’s book club, we’re diving into Four Squares by Bobby Finger. It’s a beautiful, decades-spanning look at life in Greenwich Village, secret letters, and—most importantly—the families we choose for ourselves.
Whether you’re a regular or this is your first time joining us, come hang out during Pride Fest! It’s a casual chat, so don't worry about having a "literary thesis" ready—just bring your thoughts and your love for a good story.
Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie PrideFest and
contact@laramiepridefest.com
Artist Group Info
may.dylan.7@gmail.com
Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse
107 E Ivinson Ave.Laramie, Wyoming 82070
307-742-9028