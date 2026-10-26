Leaves and Laces Costume 5k - Laramie
Leaves and Laces Costume 5k - Laramie
Laramie Interfaith and WyoTech have partnered up to host the Leaves and Laces Costume 5k. Don your Haloween costume and join us to raise money for a good cause! Entry fees are $25 for adults and $15 for kids 17 and under. Registration starts at 10 a.m., and the race starts at 11 a.m. Snacks will be provided.
Optimist Park
$15 - $25
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie Interfaith and WyoTech
Optimist Park
441-533 West Garfield St - Near Green BeltLaramie, Wyoming