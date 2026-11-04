Learn about Carmen - Lander
Learn about Carmen - Lander
An introductory session about the opera, Carmen by Bizet. Live music will be offered by Brooks Whitmore on the piano and a summary of the opera will be provided by Garold Whisler. An opportunity for questions will be included.
Lander Senior Citizen Center
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Lander Performing Arts
director@landerperformingarts.org
Lander Senior Citizen Center
205 South 10th St.Lander, Wyoming 82520
307 332-2746