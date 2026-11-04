© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Learn about Carmen - Lander

Learn about Carmen - Lander

An introductory session about the opera, Carmen by Bizet. Live music will be offered by Brooks Whitmore on the piano and a summary of the opera will be provided by Garold Whisler. An opportunity for questions will be included.

Lander Senior Citizen Center
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Lander Performing Arts
director@landerperformingarts.org
landerperformingarts.org
Lander Senior Citizen Center
205 South 10th St.
Lander, Wyoming 82520
307 332-2746