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Learn about Carmen - Lander

Learn about Carmen - Lander

An introductory session about the opera Carmen, by Bizet. Live music will be offered by Brooks Whitmore on the piano and a summary of the opera will be provided by Garold Whisler. An opportunity for questions will be included.

Fremont County Library, Lander
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Lander Performing Arts
director@landerperformingarts.org
landerperformingarts.org
Fremont County Library, Lander
200 Amoretti Street
Lander, Wyoming 82520
307-332-5194
amarple@fclsonline.org
https://www.fremontcountywy.org/government/county_boards___affiliates/home_library/index.php?fbclid=IwAR0Va2rkPs2AXrYZgBQ-RcAuptwPnbdo2y_tjE2ILlHoxsZ4wA5GT_IS5sc