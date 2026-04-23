Laramie Youth Cycling Program - Laramie

Youth who are currently 2nd - 8th graders are invited to join Laramie BikeNet for their 7th annual Youth Cycling Program!

Thursdays, May 21, 28 & June 4, 11, 2026

5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Kiowa Park & Schoolyard trail system

Students participate in a series of four clinics Thursday nights in May and June to learn a variety of skills including bike checks, trail etiquette, braking, cornering, dismount, shifting, and more! Students ranging from 2nd-8th grade meet at Kiowa Park for pre-ride snacks and skills practice before heading out to the Schoolyard/Pilot Hill trails. The primary focus of this program is to get students out on bikes and learning some skills along the way.

Clinic is $80/student with discounts for multi-student families. Scholarships are available for equipment and event fees.