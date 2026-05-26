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Laramie PrideFest Drag Show

Laramie PrideFest Drag Show

Get ready for a night of fierce Drag Kings, Queens, and Creatures, burlesque, lip sync battles, and bold performances!

📅 Saturday, June 6, 2026

📍 Gryphon Theatre, Laramie, WY

⏰ Doors at 7 PM | Show at 7:30 PM

🎟️ $30 advance | $35 at the door

🎫 Grab your tickets now: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/laramie-pridefest-2026-summer-drag-show

The Gryphon Theatre
$30 Advance, $35 at the door
07:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Laramie PrideFest and
contact@laramiepridefest.com
https://www.laramiepridefest.com/
The Gryphon Theatre
710 E Garfield Street
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
(307)-745-8000
info@gryphontheatre.org
https://www.gryphontheatre.org/events