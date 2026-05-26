Laramie PrideFest Drag Show
Laramie PrideFest Drag Show
Get ready for a night of fierce Drag Kings, Queens, and Creatures, burlesque, lip sync battles, and bold performances!
📅 Saturday, June 6, 2026
📍 Gryphon Theatre, Laramie, WY
⏰ Doors at 7 PM | Show at 7:30 PM
🎟️ $30 advance | $35 at the door
🎫 Grab your tickets now: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/laramie-pridefest-2026-summer-drag-show
The Gryphon Theatre
$30 Advance, $35 at the door
07:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie PrideFest and
contact@laramiepridefest.com
The Gryphon Theatre
710 E Garfield StreetLaramie, Wyoming 82070
(307)-745-8000
info@gryphontheatre.org