LARAMIE COUNTY TOUCH-A-TRUCK - Cheyenne

Laramie County Touch-A-Truck gives the community a unique opportunity to see and interact with local fire departments, law enforcement, military personnel, emergency medical services, public works crews, utility partners and more.

Families can get an up-close look at emergency vehicles and heavy equipment while meeting the people who operate them every day. The event includes activities and demonstrations for all ages, including live fire demonstrations, vehicle extrication, police K9 demonstrations, rope rescue, fire extinguisher training, hands-only CPR, snow cat rides, child safety seat inspections, fire hose bowling and the Junior Firefighter Challenge.

This is more than a chance to see some really cool trucks. It is an opportunity for the community to meet local first responders and public service professionals, ask questions, learn about their jobs and see how different agencies work together to serve Laramie County.

Bring the family, explore the equipment and meet the people who serve your community!