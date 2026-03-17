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Laramie County Fair - Cheyenne

Laramie County Fair - Cheyenne

The 2026 Laramie County Fair is back July 29 through August 8, bringing together the best of summer, community, tradition, and family fun at the Archer Complex in Cheyenne. This year’s theme, “Fair’s Poppin’,” sets the stage for a full fair schedule packed with livestock shows, 4-H and FFA exhibits, open class competitions, hands-on activities, fair contests, food, entertainment, and plenty of hometown memories in the making.

The fair kicks off July 29 with horse, dog, rabbit, beef, and static exhibits, then rolls into a lively week of public activities beginning August 1. Families can enjoy the Midway from August 1–7 with carnival games, an inflatable zone, glass blowing demos, balloon twisting, airbrush tattoos, magic shows, caricatures, a petting zoo, foam parties, mini-golf, a laser maze, and more.

Special highlights include the Farmers Market on August 1, Ranch Rodeo and the new Salsa Showdown on August 2, pie contests on August 3, Mutton Bustin’ on August 4, the new Cheyenne Youth Rodeo and Bubblegum Blowing Contest on August 5, Pig Wrestling on August 6, round robin shows and family activities on August 7, and the Youth Livestock Sale on August 8.

Laramie County Archer Complex
08:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Aug 08, 2026.

Event Supported By

Laramie County Events
3076334672
mmunoz@laramiecounty.com
https://www.laramiecountyevents.com/fair/
Laramie County Archer Complex
3801 Archer Parkway
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009
3076334672
mmunoz@laramiecounty.com
https://www.laramiecountyevents.com/fair/