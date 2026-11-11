Lander Performing Arts: HOLIDAY SHOWCASE
Lander Performing Arts: HOLIDAY SHOWCASE
Start your evening on Main Street for the Light Up Lander parade, then head to the LVHS commons at 6:15pm for free hot cocoa, holiday music, and photos with Santa. Bring a few extra dollars for the LVHS band students’ cookie and raffle fundraiser!
At 7pm, the Holiday Showcase takes the stage: a joyful variety show of local musicians performing everything from festive favorites to impressive classical works, capped off with a holiday skit and community sing-along. MCs Vince Tropea and Adam Kirkpatrick keep the night lively, so expect plenty of laughs between acts!
Lander Valley High School Auditorium
$5 to $20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Lander Performing Arts
director@landerperformingarts.org
Lander Valley High School Auditorium
350 Baldwin Creek RoadLander, Wyoming 82520