Lander Performing Arts: HOLIDAY SHOWCASE

Start your evening on Main Street for the Light Up Lander parade, then head to the LVHS commons at 6:15pm for free hot cocoa, holiday music, and photos with Santa. Bring a few extra dollars for the LVHS band students’ cookie and raffle fundraiser!

At 7pm, the Holiday Showcase takes the stage: a joyful variety show of local musicians performing everything from festive favorites to impressive classical works, capped off with a holiday skit and community sing-along. MCs Vince Tropea and Adam Kirkpatrick keep the night lively, so expect plenty of laughs between acts!