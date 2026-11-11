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Lander Performing Arts: HOLIDAY SHOWCASE

Lander Performing Arts: HOLIDAY SHOWCASE

Start your evening on Main Street for the Light Up Lander parade, then head to the LVHS commons at 6:15pm for free hot cocoa, holiday music, and photos with Santa. Bring a few extra dollars for the LVHS band students’ cookie and raffle fundraiser!

At 7pm, the Holiday Showcase takes the stage: a joyful variety show of local musicians performing everything from festive favorites to impressive classical works, capped off with a holiday skit and community sing-along. MCs Vince Tropea and Adam Kirkpatrick keep the night lively, so expect plenty of laughs between acts!

Lander Valley High School Auditorium
$5 to $20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lander Performing Arts
director@landerperformingarts.org
landerperformingarts.org
Lander Valley High School Auditorium
350 Baldwin Creek Road
Lander, Wyoming 82520
https://cityseeker.com/lander/1177798-lander-valley-high-school-auditorium