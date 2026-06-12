Join our Food Bank Delivery Crew! - Jackson

Once a month, thousands of pounds of food arrive at the Jackson Cupboard, and we need a team of volunteers to help get everything unloaded and onto our shelves.

This is a hands-on volunteer opportunity that involves lifting boxes, working as a team, and keeping food moving so it can quickly reach our community.

📅 Tuesday, July 7

🕛 11:45 AM–2:00 PM (usually closer to 1–1.5 hours with a full crew)

If you enjoy staying active and making a big impact in a short amount of time, we'd love to have you on the team!

Want to help with our next delivery? Contact our Volunteer Coordinator, Monse, at monse@one22jh.org, for more information or to express your interest. We're always looking for helping hands and would love to have you join us!

