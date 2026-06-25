Jackson Hole Chamber Music: Appalachian Spring with choreography by Contemporary Dance Wyoming at Dancers' Workshop

Appalachian Spring

Jackson Hole Chamber Music, The Center and Dancers’ Workshop join forces to present an evening of chamber music featuring Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” a ballet born from the American soil. Its folk hymns, open skies, and the joyful story of a young couple starting life on the frontier have made this one of America’s most beloved works. Complementing Copland’s masterpiece are works by Viet Cuong, Shelley Washington, and Arthur Foote, music that spans the full range of the American chamber tradition and makes this one of the most anticipated evenings of the fall season.

Repertoire:

Viet Cuong: Fine Lines

Shelley Washington: MIDDLEGROUND for string quartet

Arthur Foote: Night Piece

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite

Dancers: Charlotte Landreau, Michaela Ellingson, Fran Romo