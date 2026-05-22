Incorporating AI into the DNA of Your Venture - Jackson

We believe that great things don’t happen in a vacuum, and we encourage everyone to venture out to network at Chance Meetings.

AI is everywhere right now, but how do you move beyond the buzz and actually make it work for your business? This Chance Meetings panel on Monday, June 1st from 5-7 pm at The Virginian brings together founders and operators from our community who are building AI into the core of how their ventures run, not just experimenting on the side.

No tech background required. Just bring an open mind and your questions.