In-Person Therapy Animal Handler Course - Jackson

Teton County Pet Partners is hosting an in-person Therapy Animal Handler Course at Teton County Library on Saturday, June 6.

Ready to share the love of your furry friend with those who need it most? Our Handler's Course is one of the first steps to becoming a registered Pet Partners therapy animal team with your pet.

Hosted by our local instructor Dr. Elizabeth Lynch, this course will prepare you for the rewarding experience of therapy animal work. You'll learn everything you need to know to become a confident and successful handler, from visit best practices to evaluation preparation. And did we mention, it's FREE? The online equivalent costs $80.

Our therapy animal teams bring joy and comfort to various organizations like hospitals, schools, libraries, and more. If you'd like to sign up or have questions, please email info@tcpetpartners.org.