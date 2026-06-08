In Caring Company: Leaning into Aging - Lander

This free community gathering is a space for honest conversation, connection, and learning—together. Together we will explore:

How to lean into community rather than isolation

Practicing honesty about what we need

Reframing support from weakness into strength

Building networks of care that honor our values and quality of life

Staying connected to meaning, dignity, and belonging as we age

Aging was never meant to happen alone. Compassionate communities are built when people are willing to be seen, supported, and connected through all stages of being human.

Come as you are.

