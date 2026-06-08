In Caring Company: Leaning into Aging - Lander
In Caring Company: Leaning into Aging - Lander
This free community gathering is a space for honest conversation, connection, and learning—together. Together we will explore:
How to lean into community rather than isolation
Practicing honesty about what we need
Reframing support from weakness into strength
Building networks of care that honor our values and quality of life
Staying connected to meaning, dignity, and belonging as we age
Aging was never meant to happen alone. Compassionate communities are built when people are willing to be seen, supported, and connected through all stages of being human.
Come as you are.
Trinity Episcopal Church
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Anam Cara Caregiving
307-335-4228
info@accwyo.org
Trinity Episcopal Church
860 S 3rd StLander, Wyoming 82520
3073325977
trinitylndr@gmail.com