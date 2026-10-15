Holiday Open House - Casper

Celebrate the season at The NIC’s Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 19, 2026 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Enjoy seasonal selections performed by Opera Wyoming, The Snow Princesses from Dream Upon a Princess making a magical appearance, selections from The Nutcracker Ballet by Rising Star, free photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus taken by WYO Photo Booth, hands on art activities for all ages, cookie decorating, and seasonal refreshments in a relaxed, family friendly setting.

Admission is a donation of warm clothing items or canned goods. Thank you for helping us spread warmth and support throughout our community.

Stop by, make something fun, and share a little holiday cheer with your community.

This event is proudly sponsored by Perkins and WYO Photo Booth