Gunwerks Charitable Golf Classic - Cody
Gunwerks Charitable Golf Classic - Cody
More than a day on the golf course, the Gunwerks Golf Classic is a fundraiser benefiting Wyoming Outdoorsmen and its Youth Lifetime Conservation Stamp Program, helping provide young people throughout the Big Horn Basin with lifetime access to Wyoming's outdoor heritage.
The tournament features a four-person scramble with breakfast, golf, lunch, contests, on-course experiences, raffle opportunities, and more.
Come enjoy a great day of golf while helping Wyoming Outdoorsmen give Big Horn Basin youth the opportunity to enjoy Wyoming's outdoor heritage for a lifetime.
Olive Glenn Golf Club
$100 single entry / $400 foursome
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Gunwerks
3072077809
a.rodriguez@gunwerks.com
Olive Glenn Golf Club
802 Meadow Lane AveCody, Wyoming 82414
307-250-8867
gm@oliveglenngolfclub.com