Gunwerks Charitable Golf Classic - Cody

More than a day on the golf course, the Gunwerks Golf Classic is a fundraiser benefiting Wyoming Outdoorsmen and its Youth Lifetime Conservation Stamp Program, helping provide young people throughout the Big Horn Basin with lifetime access to Wyoming's outdoor heritage.

The tournament features a four-person scramble with breakfast, golf, lunch, contests, on-course experiences, raffle opportunities, and more.

Come enjoy a great day of golf while helping Wyoming Outdoorsmen give Big Horn Basin youth the opportunity to enjoy Wyoming's outdoor heritage for a lifetime.