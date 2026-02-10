Grand Teton Music Festival Season 65: July 2 - August 15 - Jackson

In Summer 2026, the Grand Teton Music Festival celebrates its 65th anniversary season led by Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Featuring seven weeks of world-class music – including programs by the Festival Orchestra, three Gateway Series presentations, and five Benoliel Chamber Music Series concerts, plus free family, education, and community engagement presentations – the season celebrates the stunning natural beauty of Jackson Hole as its home, Walk Festival Hall, undergoes a transformative renovation. Season 65 features performances of Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony, Beethoven's Sixth Symphony & Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 and renowned soloists including Maria Ioudenitch, Madeline Adkins, Eleni Calenos, José González Granero and more. Series packages on sale now at gtmf.org; single tickets go on sale April 7.