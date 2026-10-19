Global Goosebumps - Laramie

"The ghosts are all whispering, the shadows grow tall, Strange things are stirring beyond the old wall, Come join us if you dare on this dark autumn night, For a spooky good time that's a ghoulish delight!"

The Center for Global Studies and International Students & Scholars are teaming up with the American Heritage Center, Art Museum, and UW/Laramie community to bring you a night of global goosebumps from around the world.

Stop by to hear ghost stories, join activities, and learn how the supernatural manifests across regions and cultures. All are welcome!

Email cgs@uwyo.edu for more info.