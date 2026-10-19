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Global Goosebumps - Laramie

Global Goosebumps - Laramie

"The ghosts are all whispering, the shadows grow tall, Strange things are stirring beyond the old wall, Come join us if you dare on this dark autumn night, For a spooky good time that's a ghoulish delight!"

The Center for Global Studies and International Students & Scholars are teaming up with the American Heritage Center, Art Museum, and UW/Laramie community to bring you a night of global goosebumps from around the world.

Stop by to hear ghost stories, join activities, and learn how the supernatural manifests across regions and cultures. All are welcome!

Email cgs@uwyo.edu for more info.

Centennial Complex (American Heritage Center & Art Museum)
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

UW's Center for Global Studies and International Students & Scholars Office
307-766-3889
cgs@uwyo.edu
https://www.uwyo.edu/global/
Centennial Complex (American Heritage Center & Art Museum)
2111 East Willett Drive
Laramie, Wyoming 82071
(307) 766-6622
www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum, www.uwyo.edu/ahc