Fun with Folded Paper Fidgets and Simple Book Forms - Laramie
Fun with Folded Paper Fidgets and Simple Book Forms - Laramie
Explore the art of the fold with this fun, interactive workshop. Join book-artist and printmaker Katie Christensen as we explore different types of folds. From there, learn to make paper toys and fidgets that can be used for a variety of purposes as well as simple book structures. No experience necessary. Ages 10+
Wyoming Women's History House
$25
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Louisa Swain Foundation/Wyoming Women's History House
307-760-0929
director@wyomingwomenshistoryhouse.org
Wyoming Women's History House
317 S 2nd StLaramie, Wyoming 82070