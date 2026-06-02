Field Day at the TE Ranch - Cody

Members of the community are invited to spend a half day visiting the TE Ranch to learn about the ranch’s stewardship, management, wildlife habitats and history. Participants will see the ranch firsthand, hear its story, and ask questions about daily operations.

What you’ll see:

- Buffalo Bill’s original homestead cabin

- Wildlife habitat and migration corridors

- Daily cattle ranch operations

- Stewardship practices and conservation

Founded by William F. Cody in the late 1800s, the TE remains a working cattle ranch rooted in the Cody community. The ranch plays an important role in the region’s economy and heritage, providing local employment, beef production, and critical winter range for big game.

Registration required here: https://pci.jotform.com/261755732222152

Dingus and TE Ranch Manager Erick Modfeldt will lead the tour, hosted by the Western Landowners Alliance, whose mission is to support policies and practices that sustain working lands, connected landscapes, and native species.

TE Ranch Community Tour

September 12th | 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Community members interested in attending can register at the link above or by emailing Shaleas Harrison at sharrison@westernlandowners.org.