Festival Orchestra: Rachmaninoff & Tchaikovsky’s Fifth - Jackson

Opening weekend of the Festival Orchestra Series features not one but two popular monuments of the orchestral canon. Montana native and 2021 Donald Runnicles Musical Arts Scholarship Competition winner Tanner Jorden returns to the Grand Teton Music Festival to perform Rachmaninoff’s timeless and melodically rich Second Piano Concerto. Rounding out the program is Tchaikovsky’s dramatic symphonic reckoning with the immensities of fate.

Program

Key: Star Spangled Banner

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Tanner Jorden, piano – 2021 Donald Runnicles Musical Arts Scholarship winner

Join us in the lobby at 5 PM for a Pre-Concert Talk, an inside look into the music led by Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich. Talks are sponsored by the Goodman Family Foundation, in memory of Roy and Barbara Goodman.