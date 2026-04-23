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Festival Orchestra: Beethoven & Korngold - Jackson

Festival Orchestra: Beethoven & Korngold - Jackson

What do a certain Austrian composer and his English counterpart have in common? Hollywood, of course! Both John Barry and Erich Wolfgang Korngold found their way to the big screens of America and their music blurred the lines between the concert hall and the movie theater. GTMF Concertmaster Madeline Adkins performs Korngold’s lush, film-inspired Violin Concerto before the Festival Orchestra concludes the program with Beethoven’s eternal and appropriately cinematic ode to nature, the “Pastoral” Symphony No. 6.

Program
Barry: Themes from Out of Africa and Dances With Wolves
Korngold: Violin Concerto
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor
Madeline Adkins, violin

Join us in the lobby at 6 PM for a Pre-Concert Talk, an inside look into the music led by Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich. Talks are sponsored by the Goodman Family Foundation, in memory of Roy and Barbara Goodman.

Jackson Hole High School Auditorium
$40 – $75
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
Jackson Hole High School Auditorium
1910 High School Road
Jackson, Wyoming 83001