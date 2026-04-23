Festival Orchestra: Beethoven & Korngold - Jackson

What do a certain Austrian composer and his English counterpart have in common? Hollywood, of course! Both John Barry and Erich Wolfgang Korngold found their way to the big screens of America and their music blurred the lines between the concert hall and the movie theater. GTMF Concertmaster Madeline Adkins performs Korngold’s lush, film-inspired Violin Concerto before the Festival Orchestra concludes the program with Beethoven’s eternal and appropriately cinematic ode to nature, the “Pastoral” Symphony No. 6.

Program

Barry: Themes from Out of Africa and Dances With Wolves

Korngold: Violin Concerto

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Madeline Adkins, violin

Join us in the lobby at 6 PM for a Pre-Concert Talk, an inside look into the music led by Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich. Talks are sponsored by the Goodman Family Foundation, in memory of Roy and Barbara Goodman.