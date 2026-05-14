Festival of the Arts - Saratoga

Celebrate art, creativity, and community at the 11th Annual Festival of the Arts at the beautiful Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga, Wyoming. The holiday weekend begins with the Artists Gala on Friday, July 3 from 6–8 p.m., followed by the full art show on Saturday, July 4 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, July 5 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Festival of the Arts features 31 local and regional artists showcasing an impressive variety of work including 2D art, 3D art, mixed media, and photography. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet artists, explore original artwork, and experience the creative spirit of the West.

Make it part of your Fourth of July celebration in Saratoga, where the weekend also includes a parade, concert, fireworks, and other family-friendly festivities throughout town