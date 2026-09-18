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Featherside Chat with Emily Poole - Jackson

Featherside Chat with Emily Poole - Jackson

Join us and Emily Poole, a nature illustrator based in the Pacific Northwest, for a Featherside Chat about her and her work. Emily was born and raised in Jackson Hole, WY, and has been exploring the nature and wildlife of the western United States since she was a kid.

“My upbringing in a wild space in the mountains has greatly influenced how I see the world and the art I create. A lifelong love for nature and animals has guided my work into the realm of conservation. My goal is to use artwork to engage the public in learning about what’s going on in the natural world and what we can do to protect it. I believe that playful and accessible images are the key to effective science communication.” – Emily Poole

Teton Raptor Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Emily Poole
epooleart@gmail.com
https://www.epooleart.com/
Teton Raptor Center
5450 W. HWY 22
Wilson, Wyoming 83014
3072032551
raptors@tetonraptorcenter.org
https://www.tetonraptorcenter.org/programs