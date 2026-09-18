Featherside Chat with Emily Poole - Jackson

Join us and Emily Poole, a nature illustrator based in the Pacific Northwest, for a Featherside Chat about her and her work. Emily was born and raised in Jackson Hole, WY, and has been exploring the nature and wildlife of the western United States since she was a kid.

“My upbringing in a wild space in the mountains has greatly influenced how I see the world and the art I create. A lifelong love for nature and animals has guided my work into the realm of conservation. My goal is to use artwork to engage the public in learning about what’s going on in the natural world and what we can do to protect it. I believe that playful and accessible images are the key to effective science communication.” – Emily Poole