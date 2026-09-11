Family Fun Fair - Laramie
Family Fun Fair - Laramie
Join us for a fun-filled afternoon featuring discovery stations, food, crafts, take-home treasures, and more. Play animal bingo, paint a pet rock, make wool balls, braid horsehair, construct a pipe cleaner pal, stop by the animal balloon table, examine donkey hair under a microscope, and much more. There is something for everyone!
Albany County Fairgrounds
$5 adults $8 kids in advance ($10 at the door)
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie Home On The Range
307-760-4753
Laramiehomeontherange@gmail.com
Albany County Fairgrounds
3510 S 3rd StLaramie, Wyoming 82070