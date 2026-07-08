EVERY DROP COUNTS, Managing the Popo Agie Watershed for Everyone - Lander
EVERY DROP COUNTS, Managing the Popo Agie Watershed for Everyone - Lander
Three water expert panelists discuss & explain every aspect of how water in the Popo Agie (pronounced popo-szia) River Basin is managed & monitored. From snowpack, to delivery & distribution of this shared resource, to water treatment, to boiling your pasta, here's a chance to learn how important every step is for every last drop. During this severe drought, everyone is invited to this free event to find out what we all need to know about the water that makes life possible on this high desert.
Inn at Lander's Wind River Room
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Sinks Canyon Wild
307-206-6176
sinkswild@sinkswild.con
Inn at Lander's Wind River Room
260 Grandview DrLander, Wyoming 82520
307-332-2847