EVERY DROP COUNTS, Managing the Popo Agie Watershed for Everyone - Lander

Three water expert panelists discuss & explain every aspect of how water in the Popo Agie (pronounced popo-szia) River Basin is managed & monitored. From snowpack, to delivery & distribution of this shared resource, to water treatment, to boiling your pasta, here's a chance to learn how important every step is for every last drop. During this severe drought, everyone is invited to this free event to find out what we all need to know about the water that makes life possible on this high desert.