Dream Builders - Wilson

"Dream Builders is the annual luncheon fundraiser hosted by Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Teton Area (Teton Habitat), bringing together community members who believe in the power of safe, stable, and truly affordable housing.

Held each summer on the lawn at Calico Bar & Restaurant, this inspiring gathering invites supporters, partners, and neighbors to connect over lunch while learning more about Teton Habitat’s work in the community. Guests hear powerful stories from Habitat homeowners, gain updates on local housing initiatives, and celebrate the collective impact of people coming together to build homes and opportunity.

Dream Builders is Teton Habitat’s largest annual fundraiser, helping support the organization’s mission to partner with local families to create pathways to affordable homeownership in Teton County. Through shared stories, meaningful connections, and community generosity, Dream Builders highlights what’s possible when a community works together to build a stronger future for everyone."