Dominick Antonelli W/ Deacon Brown Concert - Laramie

Dominick has been playing guitar for 21 years and writing original music for 15+ of those years. He looks at himself not as a guitar player, but an artist who utilizes the guitar and other forms to create an inspiring, healing, and contemplative experience for himself and listeners. Alternate tunings and intuitive playing have contributed immensely by shaping the instrumental and lyrical music that comes through him. He has a background in Integrative Health and is currently studying Music and Recording Arts Technology which is taking his creative possibilities to new depths and heights. He has performed at festivals in Thailand, Costa Rica, and the East Coast (US), as well as in yoga classes, local gigs, and workshops where he incorporates live music, meditation, group energy healing and writing into one experience. He loves performing live and sharing the gifts that continue to be cultivated.