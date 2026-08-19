Dome after Dark - Laramie

Dome After Dark: Live DJs & Full-Dome Visuals

Dome After Dark returns to the University of Wyoming for its third year, transforming the Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium into an immersive late-night audiovisual experience.

Experience live DJ sets, real-time visual performances, electronic music, projection, and the incredible environment of the planetarium dome. Think live electronic performance meets a full-dome digital environment—with artists creating sound and visuals together in real time.

Presented in collaboration with the Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium and SciDIY Makerspace, Dome After Dark highlights the creative possibilities of music technology, immersive media, live visual production, and digital making at UW.

Featuring guest DJ Artisan, Jane daPain, and OsVinci, with live visual artists creating immersive imagery across the dome throughout the night.

Come experience the planetarium in a completely different way.