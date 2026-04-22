Discovery Center Project: Thaumatrope - Casper
Discovery Center Project: Thaumatrope - Casper
Create your own Thaumatrope, also known as a "wonder turner", which is an optical illusion. By rotating two images, it combines them and makes a little animation appear!
Join us for this month's Discovery Center Project on Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 11AM-1PM!
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins DriveCasper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org