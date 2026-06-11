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Defining Courage - Cody

Defining Courage - Cody

Defining Courage is a story about what it means to be an American. The show is a journey into the legacy of the Nisei Soldier, Americans of Japanese ancestry who served in the segregated military units of the 100th IB, 442nd RCT, MIS, and 522nd FAB. Considered among the greatest fighting units in American military history, their extraordinary stories have rarely been heard.

Narrated by Emmy-winning ABC7-Los Angeles News Anchor and Filmmaker David Ono along with musicians and vocalists curated by Music Director Chris Wade, we immerse you into the profound and inspiring world of these heroes who fought prejudice at home and the enemy abroad.

SEE, HEAR, and EXPERIENCE their incredible heroics through this piece of innovative storytelling. Far from a history lesson, it is a testament to inner strength, one that inspires us in our search for courage in today’s world.

WYNONA THOMPSON AUDITORIUM
$10-$12
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation
(307) 754-8000
rebecca@heartmountain.org
https://www.heartmountain.org/

Artist Group Info

rebecca@heartmountain.org
WYNONA THOMPSON AUDITORIUM
1225 10th Street
Cody, Wyoming 82414