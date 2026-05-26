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Covenhoven @ TGU - Laramie

Covenhoven @ TGU - Laramie

Covenhoven is internationally recognized indie artist Joel Van Horne, a multi-instrumental singer-songwriter whose rich harmonies, reedy baritone and commanding falsetto have found a home with critics and fans since 2013.

Through 4 full length albums and 2 EPs Covenhoven has forged a signature style; layered acoustic arrangements that roll with momentum into orchestral peaks, accompanied by lyrics that contrast hard-won wisdom with the inherent hope of the natural world—from Big Sur to his native Colorado.

The Great Untamed
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

Covenhoven
thegreatuntamed@gmail.com
https://covenhoven.com/
The Great Untamed
209 S. 3rd St
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
thegreatuntamed@gmail.com
http://thegreatuntamed.com/