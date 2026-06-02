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Corner Studio: Mini Treat Bucket Buddies - Casper

Corner Studio: Mini Treat Bucket Buddies - Casper

Spend the spooky season with a buddy, a mini treat bucket buddy!
Join us for this month’s Corner Studio (18+) on Thursday, October 8, 2026 at 5:30-7:30 PM.
$25/Members | $35/ Not-Yet-Members
Light Refreshments Provided, BYOB
Call the museum at 307-235-5247 to reserve your spot. Prepayment is not required. If you have not already paid, please arrive by 5:20 PM to check in for the 5:30 PM workshop.

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
Adult (18+) $25/Members $35/Not-Yet-Members
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org

Artist Group Info

marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins Drive
Casper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
https://thenic.org/