Corner Studio: Mini Treat Bucket Buddies - Casper

Spend the spooky season with a buddy, a mini treat bucket buddy!

Join us for this month’s Corner Studio (18+) on Thursday, October 8, 2026 at 5:30-7:30 PM.

$25/Members | $35/ Not-Yet-Members

Light Refreshments Provided, BYOB

Call the museum at 307-235-5247 to reserve your spot. Prepayment is not required. If you have not already paid, please arrive by 5:20 PM to check in for the 5:30 PM workshop.