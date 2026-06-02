Corner Studio: Adult Summer Camp- Part 2 - Casper
Corner Studio: Adult Summer Camp- Part 2 - Casper
Join us for an instructor-led adult (18+) art night at The Nicolaysen Art Museum on Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 5:30- 7:30 PM. Take a break from your responsibilities, and partake in an art summer camp for adults!
$25/Members | $35/ Not-Yet-Members
Light Refreshments Provided, BYOB
Call the museum at 307-235-5247 to reserve your spot. Prepayment is not required. If you have not already paid, please arrive by 5:20 PM to check in for the 5:30 PM workshop.
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
$25/Members $35/Not-Yet-Members
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins DriveCasper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org