Corner Studio: Adult Summer Camp- Part 2 - Casper

Join us for an instructor-led adult (18+) art night at The Nicolaysen Art Museum on Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 5:30- 7:30 PM. Take a break from your responsibilities, and partake in an art summer camp for adults!

$25/Members | $35/ Not-Yet-Members

Light Refreshments Provided, BYOB

Call the museum at 307-235-5247 to reserve your spot. Prepayment is not required. If you have not already paid, please arrive by 5:20 PM to check in for the 5:30 PM workshop.