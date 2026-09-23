Conversations on Democracy Global Challenges in the Late 2020s: Patterns, Problems, and Prospects - Powell
Conversations on Democracy Global Challenges in the Late 2020s: Patterns, Problems, and Prospects - Powell
The “Conversations on Democracy” lecture series brings a variety of discussions on relevant global, national and statewide issues to the UW campus and communities across the state. Faculty from UW’s School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies and expert guests will explore contemporary challenges facing the United States and the globe, as well as prospects for building a stable and positive future.
All events are free and open to the public.
Heart Mountain Interpretive Center – Mineta-Simpson Institute Lecture Hall
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
UW Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program and the School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies
wallop@uwyo.edu
Artist Group Info
taelornie@gmail.com
Heart Mountain Interpretive Center – Mineta-Simpson Institute Lecture Hall
1519 Road 19 located off US14 between Cody and PowellCody, Wyoming 82414