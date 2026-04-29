Cinco de Mayo and America's 250th Celebration - Laramie

Join us for a free car show (8am registration), decorating bikes, strollers, wagons, faces (9am) kid's parade with baby goats (10am), pinata (11am), Las Angelitas Unidas Mexican folkloric dancers (11:30), food, music, rededication of KOCA mural "Paredes Hablandos" the Walls that Speak (1:30), Exhibit of Union Pacific Railroad workers in Wyoming (2:00), Community Drumming (2:30)