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Cinco de Mayo and America's 250th Celebration - Laramie

Cinco de Mayo and America's 250th Celebration - Laramie

Join us for a free car show (8am registration), decorating bikes, strollers, wagons, faces (9am) kid's parade with baby goats (10am), pinata (11am), Las Angelitas Unidas Mexican folkloric dancers (11:30), food, music, rededication of KOCA mural "Paredes Hablandos" the Walls that Speak (1:30), Exhibit of Union Pacific Railroad workers in Wyoming (2:00), Community Drumming (2:30)

Lincoln Community Center
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026

Event Supported By

Lincoln Community Center
307 742-2556
director@thelincolncommunitycenter.org
thelincolncommunitycenter.org
Lincoln Community Center
365 Grand Ave.
Laramie, Wyoming 82072
307 742 2556