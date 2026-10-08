Cheyenne Little Theatre Players - The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Cheyenne Little Theatre Players proudly presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is playing at the Historic Atlas Theatre on Friday, October 23rd at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. and runs through Saturday, October 24th at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting cltp.ludus.com/200547241 or by calling the Box Office located in the Mary Godfrey Playhouse at (307) 638-6543 (Tuesday-Friday from 12:00-5:00 p.m.)

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Elaborate dance numbers and rock songs reveal Frank-N-Furter’s latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”

Friday, October 23rd at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. & Saturday, October 24th at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.