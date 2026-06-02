Cheyenne Little Theatre Players - Stephen King's Misery

Cheyenne Little Theatre Players proudly presents Stephen King's Misery.

Stephen King's Misery will be showing at the Mary Godfrey Playhouse (2706 E. Pershing Blvd.) Friday, October 30th through Sunday, November 15th. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting cltp.ludus.com/200526168 or by calling the Box Office located in the Mary Godfrey Playhouse at (307)638-6543 (Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-5:00 p.m.)

This psychological thriller based on Stephen King’s novel Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash and wakes up captive in a secluded home owned by his self-identified “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript of his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it – and it does.