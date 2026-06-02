Step into the Home Show for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free Admission for all!

FREE ADMISSION

The Cheyenne Home Show is taking place April 16-18, 2027 at the Cheyenne Ice & Events Center Why YOU Will Love the Home Show

HUGE SAVINGS — Take advantage of exclusive show-only deals from trusted local experts!

LIVE DEMOS — See demonstrations LIVE and discover new products in action!

WIN PRIZES — Participate in exciting giveaways happening throughout the weekend!

ONE STOP — Meet top contractors, designers, and remodelers all in one place!

The Cheyenne Home Show | April 16 -18, 2027

Cheyenne Ice & Events Center – 1530 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001Friday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pmInterested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 800-201-HOMEFor more information, visit: https://cheyennehomeshow.com/