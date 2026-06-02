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Cheyenne Home Show

Cheyenne Home Show

Step into the Home Show for hands-on demonstrations, expert advice, and exclusive offers to elevate your home. Free admission for all.

Dates: January 8–10, 2027
Friday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pm

Location: Event Center at Archer (Events Center at Archer – Laramie County Fairgrounds), 3801 Archer Pkwy, Cheyenne, WY 82009

Event Center at Archer
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jan 10, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nationwide Expos
1-800-201-4663
info@nationwideexpos.com
Event Center at Archer
3801 Archer Pkwy
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009
307-633-4670
events@laramiecounty.com
laramiecountyevents.com