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Cheyenne Home Show

Cheyenne Home Show

Transform your house into the home you’ve always wanted at the Cheyenne Home Show. Explore home improvement, remodeling, outdoor living, and more—meet local and national vendors, compare brands, and find show specials.

Hours:
Friday: 12:00pm–6:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am–5:00pm
Sunday: 11:00am–4:00pm

Admission: Free

Event Center at Archer
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM, every day through Oct 03, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nationwide Expos
1-800-201-4663
info@nationwideexpos.com
Event Center at Archer
3801 Archer Pkwy
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009
307-633-4670
events@laramiecounty.com
laramiecountyevents.com