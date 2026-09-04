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Cheyenne Audubon talk: world expert Craig Benkman on red crossbills

Cheyenne Audubon talk: world expert Craig Benkman on red crossbills

Program: Crossbills and conifers: A 40-year obsession leads to new bird species
Cheyenne Audubon invites the public to a free talk, “Crossbills and conifers: A 40-year obsession leads to new bird species,” September 15 at 6 p.m. in the Sunflower Room at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
University of Wyoming professor emeritus Craig Benkman is the author of “Crossbills and Conifers: One Million Years of Adaptation and Coevolution.” He will talk about how crossbills use their crossed upper and lower beaks to extract seeds and why there’s so much variety in size. One variation became the new species: Cassia crossbill.
Benkman is an evolutionary ecologist and ornithologist. He is a Fellow of the American Association of the Advancement of Science and received the E. O. Wilson Naturalist Award from the American Society of Naturalists and the William Brewster Memorial Award from the American Ornithological Society.
For more information on this and other Audubon activities, see https://cheyenneaudubon.org/or write CheyenneAudubon@gmail.com.

Laramie County Library - Sunflower Room
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Cheyenne Audubon
cheyenneaudubon@gmail.com
https://cheyenneaudubon.org/

Artist Group Info

bgorges2@gmail.com
Laramie County Library - Sunflower Room
2200 Pioneer Ave.
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001