Cheyenne Audubon talk: world expert Craig Benkman on red crossbills

Program: Crossbills and conifers: A 40-year obsession leads to new bird species

Cheyenne Audubon invites the public to a free talk, “Crossbills and conifers: A 40-year obsession leads to new bird species,” September 15 at 6 p.m. in the Sunflower Room at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.

University of Wyoming professor emeritus Craig Benkman is the author of “Crossbills and Conifers: One Million Years of Adaptation and Coevolution.” He will talk about how crossbills use their crossed upper and lower beaks to extract seeds and why there’s so much variety in size. One variation became the new species: Cassia crossbill.

Benkman is an evolutionary ecologist and ornithologist. He is a Fellow of the American Association of the Advancement of Science and received the E. O. Wilson Naturalist Award from the American Society of Naturalists and the William Brewster Memorial Award from the American Ornithological Society.

For more information on this and other Audubon activities, see https://cheyenneaudubon.org/or write CheyenneAudubon@gmail.com.

