Cheyenne Audubon Greenway cleanup

Volunteers are welcome to join Cheyenne Audubon members cleaning up a section of the Cheyenne Greenway May 17. Meet at 10 a.m. at the parking lot next to the corner of Van Buren Avenue and Laramie Street. Work will proceed north along Dry Creek for about an hour.

Trash bags and light-weight gloves will be provided. Participants should wear sturdy footwear, preferably waterproof, and heavy gloves and bring rakes and hoes, if available, for fishing trash out of the creek.

