Cheyenne Audubon field trip to Wyoming Hereford Ranch

The Field Trip to the Wyoming Hereford Ranch is free and open to everyone interested in birdwatching. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch office at 1114 Hereford Ranch Road (white stucco building with red metal roof). Birds that we are likely to see Red-headed Woodpecker, Blue Grosbeak, Song Sparrow, Brown Thrasher, and Northern House Wren.

Bring sunscreen and water, along with a snack if you like. Dress appropriately for hiking along an uneven path and on a dirt road. Contact Grant Frost (307-343-2024) if you are interested in joining us, so that we can inform you if something changes. Questions? Email us at CheyenneAudubon@gmail.com.

