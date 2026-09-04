Cheyenne Audubon field trip to Wyoming Hereford Ranch
Cheyenne Audubon field trip to Wyoming Hereford Ranch
The Field Trip to the Wyoming Hereford Ranch is free and open to everyone interested in birdwatching. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch office at 1114 Hereford Ranch Road (white stucco building with red metal roof). Birds that we are likely to see Red-headed Woodpecker, Blue Grosbeak, Song Sparrow, Brown Thrasher, and Northern House Wren.
Bring sunscreen and water, along with a snack if you like. Dress appropriately for hiking along an uneven path and on a dirt road. Contact Grant Frost (307-343-2024) if you are interested in joining us, so that we can inform you if something changes. Questions? Email us at CheyenneAudubon@gmail.com.
Wyoming Hereford Ranch
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Cheyenne Audubon
cheyenneaudubon@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
bgorges2@gmail.com
Wyoming Hereford Ranch
1114 Hereford Ranch RoadCheyenne, Wyoming